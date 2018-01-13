These fresh faces are ready to hit Bollywood screen in 2018

Web Desk: Year 2018 would be different for India film industry because there are many stars kids and upcoming actors making their big Bollywood debuts in 2018.

Janhvi Kapoor

Actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is all set to step in showbiz with Karan Johar’s movie Dhadak. This movie will be released on July 6.

Ishaan Khattar

Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khattar will also mark his debut in Hindi movie Dhadak.

Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter will be starring opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in her debut film Kedarnath.

Utkarsh Sharma

Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh Sharma is all set to make his mark in Hindi cinema with his upcoming film Genius.

Aayush Sharma

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush will also make his mark with Loveratri, which is based on true love story in Gujarat.

Karan Deol

Suuny Deol’s son Karan Deol will be introduced into Hindi films with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. His entry into filmdom marks the onset of the third generation of Deol in Bollywood.

Banita Sandhu

Model Banita will be seen making her first appearance in Hindi film with Shoojit Sircar’s slice-of-life.

Rohan Mehra

Vinod Mehra’s son Rohan Mehra starred in the upcoming Hindi film Baazaar.

Source: Hindustantimes