These 8 people beat Einstein’s IQ level

Web Desk: Genius people have an IQ of 140 while average people’s IQ level is 100. Albert Einstein never went through IQ test but it is considered that he had 160 IQ. Here are some people who beat Einstein in IQ game.

Have a look

Jacob Barnett: IQ 170

At the age of two, he was diagnosed with severe autism and doctor said he would not even learn to tie his shoes. But he finished his 6 grades through twelve in less than a year. At the age of ten, he went to college. He was doing PhD at age 19.

Judit Polgar: IQ 170

She is considered as the best female chess player of all time. At the age of 15, she won the title of youngest player at International Grandmaster.

Rick Rosner: IQ 192 to 198

He went through more than 30 IQ test which say his IQ is between 192 and 198. He is considered as second-smarter man in the world.

Evangelos Katsioulis: IQ 198

According to the World Genius Directory, he has the highest tested IQ. He is a Greek psychiatrist also as degree in philosophy and medical research technology.

Sho Yano: IQ 200

American physician went to college at age of nine and got a degree of MD and PhD at the age of 21. He has a black belt in tae kwon do and he also started composing music when he was 4, but his main focus is on child neurology.

Nathan Leopold: IQ 200

He had an IQ of 200, he could speak nine languages by age 18, but he didn’t use his intelligence for the greater good.

Marilyn von Savant: IQ 228

She had an IQ of 228. She has been answering philosophical and mathematical question for Parade magazine readers in her ‘Ask Marilyn’ column since 1986.

Ainan Cawley: IQ 263

At the age of eight, he was already taking third-year chemistry courses at Singapore Polytechnic. He could memorize the first 518 decimal place of pi.

Source: rd