Theaters refuse to screen “Padmaavat “

Web Desk: In India due to protest over controversial film ‘Padmaavat’ which mostly cinemas refuse to screen. On Tuesday in protest against Padmaavat 30 motorcycles were set ablaze and other vehicles were damaged parked outside the three malls, Police reported.

According to the police commissioner of Ahmedabad A K Singh many people have been arrested. He said that we have to investigate that who exactly behind these acts of violence.

According to the city police officials masses first set alight 21 bikes parked outside the Acropolis mall, which houses the PBR multiplex.

Then these protesters set alight 10 bikes outside the Alpha One mall, which houses Cinepolis Multiplex. Also they reached Himalaya mall and start there violent act.

Gujrat minister Pardeepsingh Jadeja promised to take action against those who were involed in this violence.

Two organizations Rashtriya Karni Sena and the rajput Karni Sena which are opoosed the film of Sajay Leela Bhasali directed movie, denied any responsibility of violence

Gujrat deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Tuesday that most of the theatre owner had voluntarily refused of screen this fil “Padmaavat” he also added that state government was trying to maintain law and order.

The film will be release on 25th of January but cinema owner have decided not to screen this film on 25th but the Supreme Court paved the way for nationwide to release this movie by taking up ban on the screening of this film in Gujrat and Rajasthan.

Source: deccanchronicle