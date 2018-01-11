Ten thousands aged, special citizens to go for Hajj on special quota

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousuf Thursday said that aged and disabled citizens will specially be facilitated under the Hajj policy.

Talking to the media here, he said that 10,000 aged and disabled citizens would be sent for Hajj through official quota, under which 5,000 such citizens and 5,000 their caretakers would be facilitated.

The minister said that in the year 2018, 120,000 people would avail the facility under the government quota whereas 60,000 would go for Hajj through private companies.

He said that 10,000 such people would be given preference in the government quota who had been rejected during the last two, three years.

Sardar Yousuf said that about 2,700 applications had been received for registration of private companies, adding that a special board was reviewing the applications and a list would be finalised soon.

He said that about 763 private firms were already working with the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

He hoped that Saudi Arabia government would increase Hajj quota after the latest census in Pakistan.—APP