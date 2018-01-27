Technology that can cure blindness

Web Desk: Scientists have discovered a technology of reprogramming cell that will help to cure blindness.

Scientists discovered the ability of cells with their own roles in the body to return to the embryonic state by reprogramming. This can also be used to grow the necessary organs and tissues for further use in transplantation and regenerative medicine.

In this way, scientists can grow tissues for eyes and cure blindness.

The idea itself belongs to Shinya Yamanaka who is a professor at Kyoto University. He also won the Nobel Prize in 2012.

Earlier, scientists at Cardiff University and Osaka University have successfully transplanted the corneal epithelium to help blind rabbits to restore the anterior part of the eye.

Source: Brightside