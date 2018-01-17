Tahir Ul Qadri, allies set to hold protest in Lahore today

LAHORE: Opposition parties under the flag of Tahir Ul Qadri’s Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) will stage a protest rally against the ruling party of Pakistan Muslim Leage Nawaz (PMLN), seeking justice to the martyrs of Model Town massacre, Aaj News reported.

According to reports, Imran Khan’s PTI, Asif Ali Zardari’s PPP, JI, PSP and the PML-Q will be the part of rally on Charing Cross, Mall Road.

Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari will address the protesters from the same podium but in different session.

More than 6,500 policemen and 1,500 wardens have been deployed around the major arteries of Mall road. Three companies of Rangers are also in place to assure a peaceful protest. Educational institutes, including the Punjab University, as well as surrounding markets around the rally point are closed today.

The rally is expected to begin some time at noon.

On June 17, 2014, 14 people were shot dead and around 100 people got injured when Punjab government kick started an ‘anti-encroachment operation’ led by Punjab Police.