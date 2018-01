ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday dissolved Executive Council of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar issued a short judgment on petitions moved by the PMDC against decision of the Lahore High Court in the case.

The court also formed an interim council headed by former judge of the Supreme Court Justice Shakirullah Jan to look after affairs of the council till its new elections.— PPI