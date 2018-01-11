Study reveals the reason of women’s longer survival

Web Desk: The research findings showed that women do not only outlive in normal times, but they are also more likely to survive even in the worst circumstances like famines and epidemics.

The reason of their longer survival is that women are biologically stronger than men. They tend to have survival advantage in infancy rather than adulthood. Newborn girls are more likely to survive than newborn boys.

Women still live longer than men by six months to almost four years on average. Women’s genetics or hormones enhance their immune system against infectious disease.

This study published in the Journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Source: Hindustantimes