Study reveals that flu can be spread by breathing

Web Desk: A research that was conducted at the University of Maryland has discovered that the flu can be spread just by breathing.

The study also revealed that it is not just good enough to cover mouth when sneeze or cough to prevent the virus from spreading.

The lead author of the study Dr Donald Milton quoted, “Influenza comes on hard and fast and you are probably infectious right then. I would like people in my work place who are coming down with the flu to please go home and not infect me.”

He suggested that people who are sick should stay at home to avoid spreading flu.

Source: Deccanchronicle