Steelers offensive coordinator Haley injured in NYE fall

Reuters: Todd Haley suffered a hip injury in a fall on New Year’s Eve and was not at the team facility Tuesday as the Pittsburgh Steelers begin playoff preparations.

The offensive coordinator hired in 2012 fell Sunday after the Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns to end the regular season, according to the team.

Haley, 50, is expected to rejoin the team later in the week.

Pittsburgh earned a first-round bye and will play at Heinz Field during the divisional playoff round Jan. 14.

Prior to joining the Steelers in February 2012, Haley was head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, posting a 19-26 record from 2009-2011.