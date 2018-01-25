South Africa name new caps

JOHANNESBURG: Two uncapped players have been included in South Africa’s squad for the first three one-day internationals against India, starting in Durban on February 1.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who has already won Test and Twenty20 caps, will make his first appearance in 50-overs internationals while batsman Khaya Zondo has yet to appear at international level.

Zondo, 27, toured India with the South African limited overs squad in 2015 but did not get a game. He captained the South Africa A limited overs team on a tour of England last year.

Selection convener Linda Zondi said South Africa were building towards the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. “Khaya forms part of our vision to give opportunities to fringe players,” he said.

South Africa and India, one and two respectively on the International Cricket Council one-day rankings, will play a series of six matches between February 1 and 16.

South African squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wkt), AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaya Zondo.

