Six side effects of hair dyeing

Web Desk: Hair dyeing is the most fun thing for changing your appearance. But these hair dyes are not safe. It carries many side effects you should know. The pigment in dyes are not good for hair.

Discoloration of natural color

Permanent hair colors contain ammonia and peroxide that neutralize the natural pigment in your hair and damages hair. Over treating your hair causes it to lose luster. While processed hair can be revived to a certain extent with hair care treatments, the only way to get rid of the damage from over processing is to chop your hair off.

Allergic Reaction

Hair dyes contain paraphenylenediamine which causes allergy like itching, skin irritation, redness or swelling.

Effects on Fertility Lead acetate that is used in permanent dyes causes fertility issues in men and women. Specially pregnant women should not use it because it cause malignancy in unborn infant.

Conjunctivitis

Hair dyes can affect the sensitive part of your body. When chemicals from hair dyes make contact with your eyes, can lead to conjunctivitis, inflammation and severe discomfort.

Asthma

Hair dyes aggravate asthma. When we inhale these chemicals, it causes coughing, wheezing, lung inflammation, throat discomfort and asthma attacks.

Cancer

Initially, permanent hair dyes contain carcinogenic, a cancer causing compound. Later the formulas were altered to replace these chemicals and the debate as to whether hair dyes can cause cancer has not been put to rest.

Source: Stylecraze