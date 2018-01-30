Six of a family killed in Kurram Agency blast

PARACHINAR: Six members of a family were killed and one other injured in a landmine blast in Kurram Agency on Tuesday morning.

According to local authorities, a bomb planted inside a road went off when a car carrying the family hit the landmine at Maqbal area of Kurram Agency. The family was on its way to attend funeral prayers in Upper Kurram’s Basu area. The car was completely destroyed in the blast. Three women and three men were among those killed in the explosion.

Security sources rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area. They said the bomb was planted inside the road. The rescue teams arrived at the blast site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital. The identities of the victims could not be ascertained till filing this news.

It may be noted that in October 2017, four security personnel of Frontier Constabulary were killed and three others wounded when three improvised explosive devices exploded in Kurram tribal agency area.

-PPI