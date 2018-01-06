Six killed as building collapses in Lahore

.— File photo

LAHORE: Six people were killed when an old three-storey building collapsed in Lahore early Saturday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, four members of a family including Ghulam Abbas, his wife Maryam and their two children — Ali and Haider — were sleeping in a room when the building near the Akbari Gate caved in suddenly.

As a result, all four family members and two others Qadeer and Minahal were buried under the debris.

Rescue 1122 recovered the bodies from the debris after hectic efforts.