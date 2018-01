Sindh Rangers arrest 17 accused in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Monday claimed to have arrested 17 criminals, including six Lyari gang war members, from different areas of the metropolis.

A Rangers spokesman said that a rangers’ team carried out a targeted raids in Saeedabad, Kalakot and Bagdadi areas and detained six Lyari gang war members, Rehmat, Aftab Zakri, Nabil, Imran, Rehmat Ali, Rashid Ali and Naeem.

The accused were stated to be involved in target killings, extortion, transporting of illegal weapons and other criminals activities.

Separately, the rangers arrested two political parties’ activists, Muhammad Javaid alias Pinki, Muhammad Hussain, who were involved in extortion, robberies, target killing and land grabbing.

On a tipoff, a ranger’s party apprehended an extortionist, Nabeel Ahmed from Kalakot area.

During targeted operations in New Karachi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Korangi areas, the rangers detained seven criminals, Asif, Imran, Muhammad Imradn, Rana, Muhammad Fahad Khan, Hamayoon, and Muhammad Hassan.

The rangers also claimed to have recovered weapons, drugs and contrabands from their possession.—PPI