Shifting goalposts, arbitrary deadlines counterproductive: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office says Pakistan has fought war against terrorism largely from its own resources which has cost over 120 billion dollars in 15 years.

In a statement issued on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal said that Pakistan is determined to secure the lives of its citizens and broader stability in the region and it needs to be appreciated.

He said that Pakistan is engaged with the US Administration on the issue of security cooperation and await further details.

The spokesperson said impact of US’ decision on pursuit of common objectives is also likely to emerge more clearly in due course of time.

He said we believe that Pakistan-US cooperation in fighting terrorism has directly served US national security interests as well as the larger interests of international community.

The spokesperson said that it has helped decimate Al-Qaeda and fight other groups who took advantage of ungoverned spaces, a long porous border and posed a common threat to peace.

Through a series of major counter-terrorism operations Pakistan cleared all these areas resulting in elimination of organized terrorist presence leading to significant improvement in security in Pakistan.

He said our efforts towards peace are awaiting reciprocal actions from the Afghan side in terms of clearance of vast stretches of ungoverned spaces on the Afghan side, bilateral border management, repatriation of Afghan Refugees, controlling poppy cultivation, drug trafficking and initiating Afghan-led and owned political reconciliation in Afghanistan.

The spokesperson said that working towards enduring peace requires mutual respect and trust along with patience and persistence.

He said arbitrary deadlines, unilateral pronouncements and shifting goalposts are counter-productive in addressing common threats.