Shehbaz Sharif visits OLMT project without protocol

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project here early Sunday morning, without any protocol.

He left for the visit in a coaster and remained there for two hours, inspecting construction work at different sites of the project. He reviewed the progress of civil, mechanical and electrical works and visited various stations.

He also went to the underground area and reviewing the construction work directed the people concerned to expedite the pace of work and ensure 24-hour work on the project.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the project would provide the common man with decent and world-class travelling facilities and completion of the project would bring about a revolution in the transport sector.

“This is the project of Pakistani people and we will compensate the delay of project with hard-work, dedication and passion,” he vowed adding that “we all have to join hands now for swift completion of the project, he added.

While conversing with common people during his visit, the CM said that the project was being clogged due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which delayed the project by about 22 months.

He said that the party, which deprived the people of international standard travelling facilities, did nothing in its province.

He said that the OLMT Lahore was supposed to launch its operations on Dec 25, 2017 and facilitate three lakh passengers daily, but the PTI showed its anti-people policies by creating hurdles in its completion. The party also wasted the time of people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, he censured.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he was personally monitoring the progress on the project and they would make all-out efforts for early completion of the project. The OLMT project Lahore is a great gift of China for the people of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese officials said that they would do their best to complete the project soon according to the vision of chief minister.

Chairman of the Steering Committee of OLMT Khawaja Ahmed Hassan, MD Punjab Mass Transit Authority, Commissioner Lahore Division, CR NORINCO officials and other officers attended the meeting.—APP