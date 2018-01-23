Shehbaz pledges to make stronger Pakistan

LAYYAH: Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed his resolve to make Pakistan a developed and stronger country with the support of masses.

He said, “It is manifesto of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) that masses’ money should be spent on them and the country will be developed as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.”

Addressing a public meeting here, he said that PML-N was struggling to make Pakistan a country, wherein everybody should have access to justice.

“The PML-N tried its best to come up to the expectations and mandate given by masses in 2013. If North Punjab is my brain then South Punjab is my heart,” Shehbaz Sharif said and questioned how he could survive without brain and heart. He said that he had struggled hard to end deprivations of 70 years during the on-going tenure.

The Chief Minister also criticized Asif Zardari and Imran Khan. He stated that ‘Dharna Khan’ tried to mislead people and stop journey of progress, adding, “We have overpowered electricity crisis, he added.

He questioned what was delivered to masses of KPK and Sindh by Imran Khan and Asif Zardari. Imran Khan gave nothing to KPK but pains of deprivation, he added. Shehbaz Sharif maintained that PML-N government had continued journey of progress despite opposition from Imran Khan.

The CM further informed that the government spent Rs 5 billion on carpeting of roads. He also announced to make Bahadurpur Campus of Bahauddin Zakariya University as full fledge university.

Similarly, Rs 300 million grant each for tehsil Chowk Azam and tehsil Chobara was announced in order to make these as model cities. He also announced affiliation of technical college with the university.

Shehbaz Sharif also promised to provide speedo buses after winning the next election.

About Thal canal, he maintained that Rs 28 billion would be spent on re-modelling of Thal canal to boost agriculture sector.

The Punjab government had also started mobile health clinic facility for the people of Layyah. Similarly, Layyah is fifth district wherein smart health card scheme was launched, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif stated the incumbent government reduced electricity tariff for tubewell and also provided cheap fertilizers to farmers. Similarly, the government also issued interest free loans.

He said thousands of teachers were recruited on merit basis. Similarly, Punjab Education Endowment Fund is benefiting millions of the deserving and hardworking students, maintained Shehbaz Sharif.

On this occasion, local PML N parliamentarians and workers were present.—APP