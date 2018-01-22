SHC seeks Rao Anwar, IG, others comments on plea against 250 ‘extra judicial killings’

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday sought comments from suspended senior superintendent of police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar, inspector general of police Sindh, home secretary and others on a petition seeking impartial inquiry into police encounters led by Rao in which reportedly 250 people were shot dead.

A division bench was hearing a petition filed by Advocate Muzammil, praying to the court to constitute a high-profile committee to probe into the killings of 250 persons in ‘fake encounters’ led by Rao Anwar.

The petitioner submitted that Rao Anwar had been serving as SSP Malir for quite a long period and during his tenure he led hundreds of ‘staged encounters’ but none of them was scrutinized impartially. The suspended police officer had misused his powers, he maintained.

Issuing notices to Rao Anwar, IGP, home secretary and the provincial law officer, the court directed all of them to submit their respective replies by February 20.

The suspended SSP Malir came in hot waters after alleged extra-judicial killing of 27-year old Naqeebullah Mehsood, a handsome young man found very active in sharing his pictures on social media.

It may be noted that it’s not the first time that Rao’s name came into lights for extra-judicial murders as similar sort of cases were surfaced in the past also.

Besides, he was also accused of making huge assets through illegal and corrupt practices.

The former SSP Niaz Khoso had petitioned the high court in April 2017 and submitted that Rao was involved in money laundering of Rs85billion from Pakistan to other countries after earning the same via land grabbing and illegal activities as SSP Malir over the past nine years.

The SHC was requested to task the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to conduct inquiry against him.—PPI