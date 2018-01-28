Home / Latest / Seven football fans shot dead in Mexico: sources

Seven football fans shot dead in Mexico: sources

—Photo by AFP

MONTERRY, Mexico: At least seven people watching a football match have been shot dead in Mexico, sources said Saturday,  adding to the country’s murder toll which last year hit a two-decade high.

The latest killings — after more than 25,000 last year — happened in Monterrey, an industrial hub in
the country’s northeast.

At least four hooded gunmen entered a home in the city and threatened about 20 people watching the
football, a source at the local prosecutor’s office told AFP.

Some were herded to a bathroom where they were gunned down, the source said, citing witnesses.—AFP