Seven Bollywood celebrities to tie knot in 2018

Web Desk: The bollywood’s top discussion now-a-days is wedding. Actor and actresses have been seen giving some major couple goals to many by finding their life partners in this industry itself.

Here are the most famous and rumored couples to tie knot in 2018.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

The most rumored couple of bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and a businessman Anand Ahuja, they are allegedly tie their knot this year. Allegedly, their marriage ceremony will be held in Jodhpur this April.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer and Deepika never feel shy to accept their relationship publicly. There have been rumours of them being married.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan is one of those celebrities who want to keep their private life strictly private. Repotedly, he and Natasha Dalal are planning to tie the knot this year.

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula

Recently, lovebird Narula and Yuvika Chaudhry announced their engagement. It is expected that they will announce their wedding date soon.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal

They had plans trips together after ending of Big Boss 11. It signs that their wedding bells are not so far.

Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal

Fukrey co-stars Richa Chadda and Ali Fazal recently made their relationship official. Although, it is expected that they are going to take a big step and tie their knot.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma who has allegedly parted with his girlfriend in 2017, which have not confirmed. It is to be seen whether they turn their engagement into marriage or break up finally.

