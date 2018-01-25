Senate Election: ECP directs to attach party tickets

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed all the prospective candidates to attach party tickets with their Nomination Papers for Senate Election at the time of their submission to the Returning Officer concerned.

The election commission said on Thursday that in case party ticket/certificate is not attached by the candidate at the time of submission of Nomination papers, then, it must be produced at the time of scrutiny.

It clarified that the independent candidates do not require any such certificate.