Self-parking slipper to hit the floor by 2020

Web Desk: Nissan Company has planned to introduce self-parking slippers by 2020. Slippers will park themselves at the entrance.

Nissan has developed a system for slippers which let the pair to find a corner of a room by the push of a button. The slippers have two tiny wheels each and motor and sensors, which make them to move. The sensors and cameras help the car to locate park itself without any driver effort.

This technology is termed as ProPilot Park technology, introduced by Japan. These will be available for guests to use upon arrival at hotels.

Source: Deccanchronicle