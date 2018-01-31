See Anushka Sharma’s latest look from her new film Sui Dhaaga

Web desk: Anushka Sharma’s new film theme Sui Dhaaga is “Make in India”. Her photo of film got viral on social media in these photos it is hard to recognize her as she is well known for her gorgeous looks. This film also casts Varun Dhawan.

After her wedding she is back to her work. After announcing date of her home production Pari she started working for her new film Sui Dhaaga. On Monday, Anushka shared a photo of herself where she was seen rehearsing sewing and weaving and then we see her saree-clad photo where she is relatively unrecognizable.

Her viral photos n social media is from her new film Sui Dhaaga. And she looks totally different well this is not first time she casts as a middle class character but in her debut film “Rab Ne Banadi Jori” she casted quite similar to this.

About her new film she said that she always feel excited about the film based on human interest and Sui Dhaaga is one of them, coveys a message of self reliance and she is really excited to work with Varun dhawan and team of Sharat Katariya and Maneesha Sharma.

Sui Dhaaga, Yash Raj film production will be released in October.

Source: TheIndianExpress