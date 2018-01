QUETTA: Security forces and sensitive Agencies seized huge arms and ammunition in their action in Nasirabad Sunday.

According to ISPR Security forces and intelligence agencies officials conducted an operation chasing secret information in Chattar area of Nasirabad district. Large quantity of arms and ammunition was seized.

This included machine gun, rocket, mortar, hand grenade, explosive and telecommunication equipments. No arrest was reported. A probe was underway.—PPI