Search to apprehend former SSP underway

KARACHI: Where is the encounter specialist of Karachi police? Arresting Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar has become a big challenge for Police. A special team is likely to visit Islamabad today to arrest Rao Anwar, Aaj News reported.

SSP Malir was promoted from SI to SSP in short period of time, during his tenure he targeted a large number of terrorists in different clashes.

However, the sand castle built around Anwar’s came crashing down when he encountered Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud, a 27 years old guy hailing from Waziristan. People came out to protest against against the killing of Naqeeb.

The situation called for Police to conduct investigation against him and later found him guilty.

Rao is constantly interacting with media through social media and he is being seen in two areas simultaneously on mobile locator. His mobile number was traced in two different region, Islamabad and interior Sindh.

Earlier, special team has informed IG Sindh that Rao Anwar had been to Islamabad on January 19 and at that time he is striving for pre-bail.