School guard harasses minor girl in Karachi

Web Desk: 4-years-old school girl informed parents that her school guard harassed her. She is a studied in private school located in the area of Ibrahim Hyderi, violent mob threatened the school administration and raised slogan against them.

The accused guard was handed over to police for further investigation.

The school administration guaranteed that they would conduct a proper investigation and the culprit would be given strict punishment for the harassment.

The girl named Amaara has become a symbol of bravery and courage, because she did not only inform her parents about guard’s inappropriate touch but also shouted at the watch-man.

Meanwhile, the news spread like a fire in forest, as a result of which a violent mob was gathered and plundered school gate, glasses and also thumped the suspect, then handed him to police.

Mob also strived to get in the police station, but Rangers combated them from doing so.

Amara’s parents said, “The guard touched her body in an inappropriate way, now we shifted her in a private hospital for medical.”