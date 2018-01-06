SC seek reports on facilities from hospital superintendents

-File photo

LAHORE: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court on Saturday sought detailed reports on facilities being provided to patients, from medical superintendents of government hospitals in Lahore in 10 days.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, passed the orders while hearing a suo motu notice of hospitals’ conditions.

During the proceedings, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Saeed, medical superintendents of hospitals and other officials appeared before the bench.

The chief justice observed that provision of health and education facilities was a fundamental right. He said that the current proceedings were aimed at supporting the government in discharge of its duties.

However, he remarked that if health and education sectors were not focused, then necessary action would be taken.

“We must sensitise all on this matter as it is aimed at improving the hospital conditions,” he added.

The bench directed medical superintendents to file their report on facilities within 10 days while adjourning the hearing.

The bench also directed controller general of Punjab for submission of audit reports of hospitals.