SC reserves judgment in Nehal Hashmi contempt case

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Wednesday reserved judgement in a contempt of court plea against Senator Nehal Hashmi following his unconditional apology.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa heared the contempt case against Mr. Hashmi.

During course of proceedings, Kamran Murtaza cousel for the Senator submitted unconditional apology on behalf of his client but the bench raised objections on the words used in the submission.

“If the court feels that I have committed contempt, I apologise.” these were the words your client used for apology,

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa asked Mr. Kamran, adding what does Hashmi means by ‘if’.

To this, Hashmi’s counsel said his client apologized conditionally however it was drafted by my junior.

Subsequently the bench directed Hashmi to submit an edited written apology till 2:00 pm.

Hashmi, following orders, submitted the court an unconditional apology in writing and left it to the institution to decide his fate.

Justice Dost Mohammad remarked that institutes working under the constitution should be respected.

In a video speech Mr. Hashmi allegedly warned individuals involved in the investigation against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family for consequences.

Subsequently, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo moto notice of PML-N ousted Hashmi’s remarks.—APP