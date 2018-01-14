SC orders lab tests of packaged milk of all brands in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has ordered laboratory tests of packaged milk of all brands available in the market and submission of report within two weeks.

A three-member Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar issued the order while hearing a case about substandard packaged milk at the apex court’s Karachi Registry on Sunday.

The Chief Justice, in his remarks over the reply of packaged milk companies about the difference between milk and tea whitener, gave them four weeks to ensure that every tea whitener pack bears the line ‘It is not milk.’ He also asked the companies to clearly state in their advertisements that tea whitener is not milk.

Justice Saqib Nisar said the court will also look into the matters of fresh milk after packaged milk.

The court also ordered the secretary health to assign the drug inspectors the task of confiscating the injections given to buffaloes to get more milk.