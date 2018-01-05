SC issues detailed judgment in Hudaibiya Paper Mills case

– File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has issued a detailed judgment in Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

A two member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Faiz Issa heard the case.

In its short judgment on 15th December, the bench had rejected the NAB’s plea seeking reopening of the case.

The detailed judgement written by Qazi Faiz Issa concludes that respondents in the case were denied the due process.

It says the legal process was abused by keeping the reference pending indefinitely and unreasonably.

The Reference served no purpose but to oppress them.

The bench also noted with grave concern the lack of commitment and earnestness on part of NAB at the relevant time.

The judgment says that the Lahore High Court was justified to quash the Reference and once it was quashed the question of reinvestigation did not arise.—Radio Pakistan