SC constitutes committee to probe Dr Shahid Masood’s allegations

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has constituted a three-member committee to find out the truth and determine the veracity in the allegations leveled by Dr. Shahid Masood in a TV programme and his media talk.

The committee is headed by Director General, FIA Bashir Memon and its members include Joint Director, Intelligence Bureau, Islamabad Anwar Ali and Assistant Inspector General Operation Division Islamabad Police Asmatullah Junejo.

The Committee may associate any senior officer of the State Bank of Pakistan for probe into the alleged bank accounts of the accused, Imran Ali, and associate such other experts or officer that it may consider helpful for the purpose of conducting its inquiry and probing the issue .

The Committee shall submit its report within a period of 30 days.—Radio Pakistan