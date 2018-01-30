SC begins hearing to ascertain period of disqualification today

ISLAMABAD: A five member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice, Saqib Nisar, began hearing of petitions regarding interpretation of Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution with a view to ascertain period of disqualification of a member of the Parliament.

The court had issued notices to former Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif and former MNA of PTI Jehangir Khan Tareen for appearance in person or through counsel.

As no one appeared on behalf of Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, the court issued another notice to him for appearance in the case.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has issued a public notice asking any person including any voter or member or leader of any political party who may consider it likely to be affected by the decision of the court should appear before it.—Radio Pakistan