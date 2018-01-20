SC bars govt sector uni from granting affiliation to new private law colleges

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, passed these orders while hearing a suo motu notice regarding the private law colleges at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry in Lahore this morning.

The court also directed Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Saeed for early appointment of the voice chancellors of different government universities in the province.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar directed all the voice chancellors of public sector universities to ensure high quality law education in their respective universities.