SC announces verdict in a century old case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday announced verdict in a century old case.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan announced verdict in a 5600 kanal land case.

The case of 5600 kanal land in tehsil Khairpir Tammaywali was filed in 1918 in a trial court. Later, it was filed in the Supreme Court in 2005 against the high court decision.

The chief justice directed to distribute 5600 kanal land to the legal heirs according to provision of Shariah law.The court is not depriving anybody of his/her right as per Shariah.—APP