Samsung launches Notebook 7 Spin with 360-degree touch screen

Web Desk: South Korean’s company Samsung has launched a new laptops named Notebook 7 Spins (2018). Its price has been kept under wraps for now.

The Laptop sporting a 360-degree rotating touch screen display, that supports an Active Pen for easy note taking. It also has a fingerprint log-in on Windows Hello. It’s features including Voice Notes, backlit keyboard and Studio Plus app to lets users produce personalized movies.

It boasts a 13.3-inch full HD with 1080×1920 pixels resolution. It is an 8th generation Intel Core i5 SoC alongside an 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage.

Source: Gadgetsnow