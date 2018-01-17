Salman Khan to tie knot with Iulia Vantur?

Web Desk: Bollywood’s Bhaijan’s relationship status has always been complicated. His fans are very much keen to know about when will he be getting married.

The rumors going around are that Dabangg Khan is getting married with singer Iulia. When Iulia was asked about his relationship with Salman Khan, she quoted, “I am aware of the gossip. Most of it is not true. But I cannot stop people from spinning stories. I have a lot of respect for Salman. At the same time , I have no idea where life is taking me. Three years ago, I was all about being responsible and making plans, but not everything turns out the way we expect them to. Not everything is our will. What happens was meant to happen.”

In her previous interview, she said that Salman is a very dear friend to her and being close to Salman means being closer to his family.

Source: Indianexpress