Rao Anwar found guilty in Naqeeb murder case: Inquiry committee

KARACHI: Inquiry team of investigating the murder case of Naqeeb Ullah has found former senior superintendent police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar guilty of conducting fake encounter.

Initial investigating report of the case has been submitted in Karachi’s anti-corruption court on Friday. The report says that Inquiry committee found Rao Anwar guilty in the Naqeeb Ullah murder case.

It is also revealed in the report that Naqeeb along with Ali and Qasim was been arrested on January 3. Ali and Qasim were released after giving barbaric treatment on January 6, but Naqeeb was kept under arrest.

The case has been investigated by investigation zone-2’s SP Abid Qaimkhani. Former SSP is still at large.