Rangers nab six accused including four political party activists

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Monday claimed to have arrested six alleged criminals, including four activists of political party, in different raids in the metropolis.

A rangers spokesman said that the Rangers conducted targeted raids in Madina Colony and Saeedabad areas, and detained four activists of a political party.

They were identified as Atiq Ahmed, Naveed, Mehmood Ahmed, and Abdul Saleem, and were involved in extortion, land grabbing, making fake documents and others crimes.

Separately, a rangers’ team carried out raids in North Nazimabad and Shah Faisal and apprehended two criminals, Ashfaq Ali and Daniyal Nasir. The arrested accused said to be involved in robberies, snatching vehicles and several other crimes.

The rangers also claimed to have recovered weapons, drugs and contrabands from their possession. All detainees were handed over to police for further legal formalities.—PPI