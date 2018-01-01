Rangers nab 11 criminals including alleged extortionist

-File Photo

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Monday claimed to have arrested 11 alleged criminals, including an extortionist from different areas of the metropolis.

A statement issued by ranger’s spokesman said that the Rangers conducted targeted raids in Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan area and apprehended an extortionist, Sheikh Muhammad Huzifa. The accused was allegedly involved in several cases of extortion, said the statement.

Separately, a Ranger’s team carried out a raid in Clifton area and detained a MQM-London worker, Faisal Raza Khan wanted in crime cases.

During search operations in Gizri Bahadurabad and Eidgah areas rangers arrested four suspects, Abdul Shukoor, Muhammad Guhlam Sarwar, Muhammad Altaf Khan, and Zahid Ali Khan.

Rangers nabbed five drug peddlers, Shahid Hussain, Gulzar Ahmed, Saleem, Yousuf and Tofiq, from Awami Colony, Gulshan-e-Maymar and Gadap Town.

The rangers also recovered weapons, drugs and contrabands from their possession.—PPI