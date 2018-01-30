Rangers cop killed, policeman injured in robbery incident

KARACHI: A rangers cop was shot dead and a policeman injured by armed robbers on resistance in Karachi’s Landhi area in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to sources, two armed robbers opened fire at a 28-year-old rangers cop, Abdul Rauf, and a 33-year-old policeman, Umer Wahid, when they tried to offer them resistance during the robbery in Landhi-89. As a result, they sustained severe bullet injuries.

Meanwhile, the LEAs personnel reached the site and apprehended robbers, Imran, son of Hameed Iqbal, and Basheer, son of Javaid, and recovered weapons from their possession.

The injured were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for treatment, where Abdul Rauf succumbed to his injuries. Taking notice of the incident, the IGP Sindh sought a detailed report from SSP Korangi.

-PPI