Rangers arrest four including ‘political party activist’

KARACHI: Sindh rangers on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four criminals, including a political party activist in different targeted raids in the metropolis.

According to rangers’ spokesman, a rangers’ team carried out a raid in Gulberg area and arrested a MQM-London activist, Khuram alias Zafar. The accused was wanted in target killing and several robbery cases, said the rangers.

Separately, a rangers’ party detained an extortionist, Saifullah, from Saudabad area.

During search operations in Memon Goth and Awami Colony, the rangers nabbed two street criminals, Saifullah and Khalid Khan.

The rangers also recovered weapons, drugs and contrabands from their possession.—PPI