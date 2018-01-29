PTI’s request against Election commission rejected by IHC

Islamabad: Islamabad High Court has rejected the request of Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf PTI against the Election Commission of Pakistan, Aaj News reported.

The high Court was conducting hearing against the petition filed against the proceedings of foreign funding case on Monday.

PTI quotes, “According to the Political Parties Order 2000, election commission doesn’t have right to inquire against political parties and their accounts, on the request of citizen.”

The leader of the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Akbar S Babar, presented in court with his lawyer Syed Ahmed Hassan.

Babar said, “Supreme Court has confessed that election commission has right to inquire about foreign funding case, therefore, the court should reject the PTI’s request against election commission.”

Therefore, High court’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyan rejected PTI’s request on Monday.

Earlier, PTI’s founder member, Akbar S.Babar filed a case in election commission against his own party, on the account of Political Parties Act 2002, Section 6.