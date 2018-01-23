Politicians should not undermine judicial restrains: CJ

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar Tuesday observed that politicians should restrain from undermining the judiciary as its restraint should not be considered as weakness.

The Chief Justice was heading a three-member bench which heard 12 identical petitions filed by opposition parties including Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid and Pakistan People’s Party challenging Election Act, 2017.

The apex court also restrained litigants / parties in the case from media talks outside the court premises but allowed them to express their opinion in TV talk shows.

During the course of proceedings, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Raja Zafarul Haq appeared before the bench and sought ten days for filing a reply as he came to know about the case last Friday.

The CJP observed that they respected the parliamentarians and expected the same in return.

Addressing Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiqui, who was present in the court, the CJP said the PML-N leaders were good speakers and he (Saad) could speak in the court.

The chief justice also remarked that they did not respond to statements made outside the court.

Barrister Farogh Naseem, counsel for petitioner Sheikh Rashid, requested the court for stay against Election Act 2017 till the case was decided.

The chief justice, however, observed that how the court could issue a stay against a law that had been passed by the parliament.

Seeking reply from the respondents, the court adjourned the case till February 6.—APP