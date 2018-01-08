Political stability pivotal for economic prosperity: Ahsan

-File photo

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal has said that the government had put the country on the path of development.

In an interview to a private news channel, he said the government had ended energy crisis, reduced terrorism, improved national economy.

He said political stability is essential for economic stability of a country, but some elements are trying to destabilize Pakistan and derail the democratic system.

He made it clear that there is no option for holding general election before time and that the government will complete its constitutional tenure.—PPI