Police get remand in Rao Anwar’s head money case

RAWALPINDI: A local Court Tuesday granted the police custody of a person allegedly involved in announcing Rs 5 million head money on social media of suspended SSP Malir Karachi, Rao Anwar on transit remand.

The accused Saleem Jafar was arrested from Khaban-e-Sirsyed area, by the police on Monday.

Initially, the police produced the suspects before the special Magistrate Umer Javaid virk, and sought transit remand in order to produce the suspect before the trial court in Karachi.

The court handed over the suspect to the police on transit remand and directed to produce him before the trial court.—APP