Police detain Anwar’s close aide

KARACHI” Karachi police on Thursday claimed to have arrested the in-charge of Ahsanabad police checkpoint, considered to be a close aide of former SSP Malir Rao Anwar.

According to police sources, police has taken Hidayat Sharr, the in-charge of a police checkpoint in Ahsanabad, into custody in the wee hours of Thursday.

The investigative committee for the Naqeebullah killing case in Karachi had compiled its report, which will now be handed over to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh AD Khowaja.

The IGP Sindh had earlier ordered the police to arrest Anwar.