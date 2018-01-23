Police claim arresting real accused in Zainab murder case

KASUR: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the real accused, Imran, involved in Zainab’s rape and murder case. The accused, who was a relative of Zainab and lived near her house, has also admitted to committing the crime, the police said.

The accused’s DNA matches with samples taken from Zainab’s body, police further claimed. Imran had also been taken into custody earlier but was released due to having no solid evidence.

On January 21, the Supreme Court gave three day-time to a joint investigation team to track down the rapist and killer of Zainab.

Muhammad Idrees, who is heading a joint investigation team, to probe the incident, submitted a progress report to the court as saying that Zainab’s rape and murder was the eighth incident of similar nature that had taken place in Kasur since June 2015.

On January 4, Zainab went missing while going to her aunt’s house in Kasur. Some days back, her body was found from a heap of garbage. The incident sparked wide-spread protest across the country. —PPI