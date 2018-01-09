PM stresses more collaboration with China in trade, education

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday stressed strengthening people-to-people contacts with China and collaboration in various areas including trade, commerce, education and culture.

Talking to Ambassador of China Yao Jing here, he congratulated him on his appointment to Pakistan and reiterated strengthening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two nations.

The prime minister said deepening the strong bonds of friendship and multi-sector cooperation between Pakistan and China would continue with great fervor.

He expressed the confidence that Ambassador Yao would actively contribute towards smooth and expeditious implementation of the projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Ambassador Yao Jing thanked the prime minister and the government for a very warm welcome and assured to play his part in realizing the vision of Chinese and Pakistani leadership for the benefit of people of the region.—APP