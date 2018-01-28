PM inaugurates Northbound carriageway of Lyari Expressway

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated Northbound carriageway of Lyari Expressway in Karachi on Sunday.

The 38 kilometer long project consisting of twenty bridges and four interchanges has been completed at a cost of ten billion rupees.

Earlier, briefing the Prime Minister about the project, Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Jawad Rafique Malik told that the project will help reduce pressure of traffic in Karachi city.

He said Lyari Expressway will provide easy access to traffic of port to Super highway.

Addressing the ceremony, the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the project faced many difficulties in completion process, however, it has been completed with firm commitment.

He said M-9 Motorway project is in final phase and it will also be completed soon.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that PML-N government believes in development of infrastructure and all development projects will be completed in Karachi and elsewhere in Sindh province.

He said 25 billion rupees have been provided by the federal government for completion of projects in Karachi to resolve problems being faced by the people.

The Prime Minister said 1700 kilometers long motorways are being built in the country.

He said development process should be above politics and it should continue.

He further said CPEC projects and Motorways will bring progress and prosperity in the country as well as region and enhanced connectivity will augment economic activities.—Radio Pakistan